Türkiye stands out among the leading countries in the renewable energy sector due to its strong resource base and steps taken in recent years to expand sustainable energy use, Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said on Monday.

On the sidelines of IRENA’s 16th General Assembly, La Camera said the agency continues efforts to accelerate the global expansion of renewable energy.

He said a key priority for IRENA is developing a road map for the transition away from fossil fuels, stressing that renewable energy is no longer a future ambition but “it has become a core component of today’s global energy system.”

Globally, driven by rapidly falling costs, technological advancements, and the urgent need to address climate change and energy security, renewable energy sources are growing faster than all other energy sources, according to the IRENA official.

Moreover, La Camera said Türkiye has made renewable energy a significant part of its electricity generation mix in recent years.

He added that measures aimed at strengthening domestic production and industrial capacity have reinforced this progress.

"With its geographical location, strong solar, wind and geothermal energy potential, and increasing energy demand, Türkiye is among the leading countries in the sector. Türkiye is defined as a leader in the renewable energy sector thanks to its significant sustainable energy resources and the steps it has taken in recent years to utilize these resources," Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted La Camera as saying.

At the same time, he also welcomed the decision to host the 31st Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya later this year, adding that an IRENA delegation plans to visit Türkiye to cooperate with Turkish authorities to support preparations for the summit.