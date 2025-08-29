Türkiye's state-owned energy company will utilize an artificial intelligence (AI) system to improve formation detection during drilling operations, aiming to boost efficiency and reduce costs in oil and natural gas exploration.

The AI-Assisted Formation Detection Project has been jointly developed by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and defense software firm Havelsan.

The system combines TPAO's geoscience expertise with Havelsan's technological capabilities to build a model that analyzes rock samples using imaging technologies and identifies geological formations with high accuracy.

Tünay Öztürk, head of Geographic Information Systems at TPAO, said the strategic partnership seeks to generate strong synergy between the two companies.

"This project will enhance the efficiency of ongoing drilling operations. It will save both time and money, contributing not only to our company but also to Türkiye," she told Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to Öztürk, using AI in exploration wells is expected to prevent geological challenges and operational risks that typically drive up costs.

Geothermal energy, mining sectors

She noted that the pilot phase of the project is still ongoing, but the proof-of-concept stage is completed.

"The formation prediction model has already delivered highly accurate results in pilot studies. We plan to expand its use across all drilling wells in the coming years," Öztürk added.

She said that the system is designed to provide faster and more reliable formation detection compared to current methods, reducing the risk of misinterpretation and minimizing downtime during operations.

Beyond oil and gas, Öztürk emphasized that the technology could also serve as a model for the geothermal energy and mining industries, contributing to Türkiye's long-term digital transformation goals in the energy sector.

"With this collaboration, TPAO and Havelsan aim to develop technologies that will enhance Türkiye's energy independence," she said.

"Just as global energy giants are advancing their digital transformation strategies, TPAO is positioning itself to lead in areas such as geothermal and mining as well."