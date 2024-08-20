German wind turbine maker Nordex Group said on Tuesday that it received five orders from Türkiye's Akfen Renewable Energy for a total of 102 megawatts (MW) that would serve to increase the capacity of the company's existing wind farms in Türkiye.

From autumn 2025, Nordex will supply and install 19 turbines from their Delta4000 series to extend five existing wind farms.

The extension of the Hasanoba and Kocalar wind farms in northwestern Türkiye will each comprise five N149/5.X turbines. Akfen has also ordered a total of nine N133/4800 turbines for the wind farms Denizli in western Türkiye, Sarıtepe in the south, and Üçpınar in the northwest of the country.

The orders from one of Türkiye's leading renewable energy production companies also include premium service contracts for the turbines over 10 years. After expiry, Akfen has the option to extend the service for another five years.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Akfen Renewable Energy choosing to work with us for the first time on five projects to increase the capacity of their existing wind farms is a clear sign of their trust in us. Additionally, there is great technical compatibility between the wind conditions on-site and the various turbine types chosen for these projects. It is our advantage of having flexible and highly efficient turbines within our product range that can cater to almost any wind and geographical conditions,” said Ender Özatay, vice president of the Türkiye and Middle East region of the Nordex Group.

“This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral world,” said Mustafa Kemal Güngör, general manager of Akfen Renewable Energy.

“We look forward to working closely with Nordex to bring this project to fruition, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the renewable energy industry,” he added.

Akfen Renewable Energy has a balanced portfolio of approximately 700 MW of hydro, wind, and solar power generation, positioned in the regions with the most suitable natural resources for each technology in 18 provinces of Türkiye.