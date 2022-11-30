Türkiye's natural gas imports decreased by 20.5% in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from Türkiye's energy watchdog on Wednesday.

Natural gas imports this September fell to around 3.40 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 4.28 bcm in the same month of 2021, Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

According to EPDK data, the country imported approximately 3.10 bcm of natural gas via pipelines in September, while 296 million cubic meters (mcm) was purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG). This represented a 14.4% decrease in pipeline imports and a 54.6% decrease in LNG imports.

Russia was the majority supplier, providing 1.54 bcm of natural gas to Türkiye, while Iran and Azerbaijan followed with 854 mcm and 710 mcm, respectively.

Gas imports in September from Qatar and Nigeria both fell by 100%, and imports from Algeria, Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan dropped by 25%, 23%, 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively, relative to September last year.

LPG imports

Türkiye's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports fell by 15.8% to 273,171 tons in September compared to the same month a year ago, while the LPG production also declined to 92,459 tons, marking a year-over-year drop of 4.4%.

However, exports rose to around 26,056 tons in September, showing an increase of 32.3% compared to the same month last year.

Total LPG sales in September decreased by 8.4% to around 352,328 tons, comprising 286,130 tons of autogas, 56,075 tons of bottled LPG and 10,123 tons of bulk LPG.

The latest data also revealed that the country's total gas consumption in September fell by 21.7% to approximately 3.17 bcm compared to the same month in 2021.

The natural gas storage volume in September increased by 36.1% to around 3.89 bcm, compared to 2.86 bcm in September last year.

Total oil imports

Türkiye's total oil imports increased by 9.16% to 4.34 million tons in September 2022, EPDK's monthly report said.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 4.96% in September to 2.98 million tons, with the majority of oil being imported from Russia, totaling 2.04 million tons. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 1.07 million tons and 262,392 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 57.6% to 1.20 million tons, while output rose by 1.64% to 3.26 million tons.

Total domestic oil product sales decreased by 6.98% year-over-year in September to 2.64 million tons.