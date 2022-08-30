Türkiye's oil imports jumped, while natural gas purchases fell in June versus a year ago, the country’s energy watchdog said Tuesday.

The total oil imports were up 4.9% to 4.19 million tons in June, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly report.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 11% to 3.17 million tons, the watchdog said.

Türkiye imported the majority of its oil and oil product needs from Iraq in June, totaling 1.42 million tons. Russia and Kazakhstan followed with 1.34 million tons and 319,847 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 14.7% to 1.16 million tons, while output also rose by 5.3% to 3.34 million tons. Total domestic oil product sales rose by 15.2% year-over-year in June to 2.32 million tons.

Natural gas imports were down by 5.6% to around 3.84 billion cubic meters (bcm), from approximately 4.06 bcm in June 2021, the EPDK said.

The country imported 3.27 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 561.8 million cubic meters (mcm) were purchased as LNG, the data showed.

This marked a decrease of 13.5% in pipeline imports but an increase of 102% in LNG imports.

Russia supplied the majority of Türkiye’s imports with 1.69 bcm of gas, while Iran and Azerbaijan followed with 855 mcm and 729.4 mcm, respectively.

Nevertheless, gas imports from Russia and Iran decreased by 29.5% and 1.4%, respectively in June, while imports from Azerbaijan increased by 39.6%, versus the same period a year ago.

The country’s total gas consumption also decreased by 21.2% to approximately 3.05 bcm. Household consumption grew by 3.7% to 400.1 mcm, and the use of gas in power plants decreased by 43.9% to 948.4 mcm.

The natural gas volume in storage increased by 4.5% to around 2.72 bcm, compared to 2.60 bcm a year ago.