After completing its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel returned to the Blue Homeland and began its passage through the Istanbul Strait on Thursday.

The vessel, which successfully completed its seismic activities in the Somali sea area, began its passage through the strait at 8 a.m., according to the statement made by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Setting out from Filyos Port on Oct. 4 last year, the Oruç Reis completed its 234-day mission in Somalia.

A general view of the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

The mission of the Oruç Reis, which collected three-dimensional seismic data in an area of ​​4,464 square kilometers (1,723 square miles) across three separate sea blocks in Somalia, concluded on June 6. Similarly, the research ship, which had successfully completed its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, returned to the Blue Homeland after nine months.

"Blue Homeland" is the name of a doctrine conceived by two former Turkish naval officers. The doctrine encompasses Türkiye’s maritime jurisdictions, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in line with United Nations resolutions.

Following the farewell ceremony held at Mogadishu Port, Oruç Reis set off to return home on June 15, passing through the Suez Canal and reaching the Mediterranean. It passed through the Çanakkale Strait the day before and is expected to anchor at Filyos Port in the northern part of the country on Friday.

The vessel is accompanied by several support ships as well as the frigates TCG Giresun and TCG Göks on its return journey.

The ship, which will dock at Filyos after its approximately nine-month mission, will undergo maintenance and repair there and will be ready for its new mission after the necessary work is completed.