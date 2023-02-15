A total of 12,000 solar panels will be sent to Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions in the southeast to meet the emergency electricity needs after the recent massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, according to the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED).

Hakan Erkan, secretary general of GENSED, said that the association has been working closely with the International Solar Energy Community Türkiye Division (GÜNDER) and the Energy Investors Association (GÜYAD) to prepare a list of needs and stocks from the first moment of the earthquake.

He said they have ensured that member companies in the solar energy sector are ready to provide the support and equipment.

Erkan emphasized they are fully committed to overcoming the devastation caused in the quake-hit zone and have taken out stock of devices such as solar panels, inverters and batteries, which can be installed on the ground or on the roof, to meet the energy needs. These devices are now prepared to be sent to the affected areas.

Underlining that the panels and equipment can be easily installed, but the first installation will be done free of charge by the technical personnel working in the companies within GENSED, GÜNDER and GÜYAD, Erkan noted: “The first 4,000 of this equipment will be sent in advance to meet the electricity needs of 1,000 containers. Our associations are also responsible for transporting them in a healthy manner.”

“There will be four panels in a container. With the electricity provided by these panels, we will initially operate lighting, telephone charges, information and A+ energy efficiency refrigerators. Our target is to use three to four-kilowatt inverters with three to four panels together and to establish healthy electricity-generating systems with batteries,” he explained.

Erkan said that some of the panel and equipment costs for the disaster-stricken region were donated, while aid organizations such as AHBAP Association covered others, a voluntary network founded by Turkish rock star Haluk Levent.

“AHBAP has requested 4,000 panels for 1,000 containers, and GENSED is currently working on fulfilling this order,” he said.

“In total, 12,000 solar panels are planned for the region, with a capacity of 400-500 watts,” Erkan noted.

“Since its establishment in 2009, GENSED has specialized in off-grid power plants, and its current systems are modern and mostly on-grid. The association aims to showcase its expertise in this sector and offer support to those affected by the disaster,” he added.