Solar energy generation in Türkiye set new records in 2024, providing a significant contribution to meeting the rising demand, particularly in hot summer months, a new report by London-based energy think tank Ember showed.

Ember's latest analysis explores the role of solar energy in helping Türkiye meet its peak electricity demand.

"In 2024, Türkiye experienced a significant surge in solar energy generation, which covered two-thirds of the hourly peak demand increase. Solar energy even produced enough electricity to cover the entire electricity consumption in Western Anatolia provinces during the year's highest electricity demand," the think tank said.

The report cited that in the last five years, solar energy has met 70% of the increase in peak demand, which is defined as the period of "highest level of electricity consumption," usually occurring between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"Solar energy reaches its maximum production capacity during midday when cooling needs and peak demand are highest. This contributes directly to the grid, reduces dependence on fossil fuels, and strengthens energy supply security," the report said.

In 2024, solar energy covered two-thirds of the peak demand increase compared to 2023, up from 52% the previous year, it added.

Solar energy contributed significantly to Türkiye's peak summer electricity demand, with a 40% year-over-year increase in generation from January to August, according to the report.

"This growth in production during the first eight months raised the share of solar in electricity generation from 6% to 8% compared to the same period in 2023," it said.

This year, solar energy set new hourly, daily and monthly generation records, Ember said.

Solar electricity generation peaked in April, surpassing last year's July record, and by June, it had reached the highest level ever, the report said.

Solar energy accounted for a record 11% of total electricity generation in June, the report noted.

Solar set a new hourly record on June 16, meeting 46% of the country's electricity demand. On the same day, solar energy also set a new daily record, contributing 17% to Türkiye's total electricity generation.

Record-breaking heat in 74 provinces drove soaring electricity demand this summer, the report added.

Cooling degree days (CDD), a key indicator of cooling demand, tripled in June and rose by 50% in July compared to the five-year average.

Peak electricity demand surged 6.9% in July 2024, reaching a record high of 58 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Commenting on the report, Ember Analyst Bahadir Sercan Gümüş said that solar energy's contribution to peak demand has increased sevenfold since 2017, from 2.5% to 18%.

Gümüş highlighted that this trend showcases the transformative potential of solar energy in enhancing energy security and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

"With Türkiye's high potential and the integration of energy storage systems, solar energy will remain a key driver in securing energy and accelerating the transition to clean energy," Gümüş added.

"The growing share of solar power in Türkiye’s energy mix can meet future electricity needs in a sustainable and cost-effective manner."