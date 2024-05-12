Türkiye's installed solar power capacity saw a record increase within a single month in April, surging by approximately 1.3 gigawatts (GW) compared to the previous month, according to a report on Sunday.

The country's solar power capacity reached 13.9 gigawatts at the end of April, marking a 1.3 gigawatt increase compared to the prior month, according to the data compiled from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Türkiye is focusing on more renewable energy sources with each passing year, which aligns with its goal of reducing energy dependency and achieving net zero emissions in the energy sector.

Hakan Erkan, the secretary general of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED), told AA that changes in the Unlicensed Electricity Generation Regulation played a significant role in this increase.

Erkan noted that, according to the previous regulation, unlicensed electricity generation and consumption facilities had to be in the same distribution license area. This restriction has been lifted. He explained that these specified facilities are now allowed to sell surplus output.

Important amendments to the regulation concerning Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market were announced in August 2022 by the country's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), simplifying the process for consumers to harness solar energy for self-consumption and triggering a surge in investment appetite in the renewables sector.

Erkan conveyed the information that facilities can install twice the amount of their capacity and said, "With this regulation, installations accelerated. Licenses were granted for unlicensed power plants with capacities ranging from 100 to 500 megawatts or even larger."

"We believe that this increase is observed due to the commissioning of unlicensed power plants," he added.

He also said that within the framework of the European Union's "Green Deal" program, Türkiye aims for its industrial sector to operate without emitting or neutralizing carbon emissions while producing and that companies engaged in exports are turning to renewable sources to meet their electricity needs.

Stating that this is one of the fastest ways for factories to reduce their carbon footprint, Erkan said that "especially companies engaged in exports have begun to install unlicensed solar power plants to meet their electricity needs from renewable energy sources before Jan. 1, 2026."

The European Commission has adopted a set of proposals to make the EU's climate, energy, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Erkan emphasized that with these developments, there would be room for new record increases in solar power capacity in the coming years.

"As a result of the call letters received by investors, power plants with high capacities will be commissioned, and the increases will continue without slowing down," he noted.

"I believe that we can easily reach the target mentioned by our (energy) minister, which is to commission 3.5 gigawatts of solar and 1.5 gigawatts of wind power plants every year," he added.

Heavily dependent on imports for energy needs, Türkiye has, over the years, managed to increase overall power generation while simultaneously cutting coal generation thanks to an aggressive rise in clean power deployment from wind, solar, geothermal and hydro installations.

A recent report by London-based think tank Ember found that renewables generated nearly a third of global electricity in 2023 for the first time ever, while this rate in Türkiye reached 42%, placing it well above the world average.