The share of solar and wind energy in Tükiye reached its highest proportional levels to date, with both together accounting for around 30% of total capacity by the end of June, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry announced Thursday.

As of the end of June, Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity reached 119,632 megawatts (MW), and the share of electricity generation from solar and wind sources in the total production was measured at 29.6%, the highest monthly value ever recorded, the ministry said in a written statement.

By the end of June, solar power's share in total installed capacity reached 19.2% and wind power's share reached 11.3%, marking the highest proportional levels to date.

According to the statement from the ministry, of the total installed electricity capacity of 119,632 MW, approximately 72,826 MW, corresponding to 60.9%, is comprised of renewable energy.

In the installed renewable energy capacity, hydropower's share was recorded as 32,291 megawatts (27%), solar power's share as 22,937 megawatts (19.2%), wind power's share as 13,465 megawatts (11.3%), biomass at 2,399 megawatts (2%) and geothermal at 1,734 megawatts (1.4%).

In June, alongside the increase in installed capacity, electricity generation from renewable sources also rose. Last month, electricity generation from solar energy reached 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), accounting for 16.1%, the highest monthly value ever recorded. Electricity generation from wind and solar sources increased to 8.4 billion kilowatt-hours, representing a 29.6% share and marking the highest monthly level.

Additionally, electricity production last month totaled 28.38 billion kilowatt-hours. Of this production, electricity generated from domestic resources totaled 18.4 billion kilowatt-hours, while electricity produced from renewable sources was calculated to be 14.9 billion kilowatt-hours. Accordingly, the share of electricity generation from renewable energy sources in total production was recorded as 52.5%.