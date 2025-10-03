Türkiye's state-owned energy company is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, its CEO announced on Thursday.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) recently signed a cooperation agreement with KazMunayGaz, the Kazakh national oil company.

Under the agreement, the company is exploring new fields in the Central Asian country, TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Türkoğlu was speaking in the capital Astana on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025.

"We are here to further our cooperation in this area and to make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan," he said.

Türkoğlu said Kazakhstan plays a special role in the global oil and natural gas sector.

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has begun using the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which is important for Türkiye and the surrounding countries.

"That pipeline will also be important for us when we enter new fields here," Türkoğlu added.