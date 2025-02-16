Türkiye's total installed wind capacity has surpassed 13,000 megawatts (MW) as of Feb. 13, according to a report on Saturday citing official data.

While energy is generated from wind with approximately 280 power plants and more than 4,360 turbines operating in seven regions in the country, the total installed power reached 13,043 megawatts, said a report by Anadolu Agency (AA). The data was compiled from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the Turkish Wind Energy Association.

While the share of wind energy in daily electricity production has increased to approximately 14%, it is estimated that this rate will increase with many different projects to be completed by the end of the year.

Türkiye continues its intensive work to increase its 33,000-megawatt renewable electricity installed power capacity to 120,000 megawatts in 2035.

In line with this, a total of 1,200 megawatts of connection capacity was allocated under the Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) auction mechanism in five areas in three provinces earlier this year.

Thus, with these developments, it is aimed to further increase the share of renewable energy sources such as wind energy in total electricity production, while at the same time reducing the costs of electrical energy purchased from production facilities, contributing to the development of domestic production in renewable energy technologies and increasing the capacity of qualified human resources.

On the other hand, as of last year, the economic value of Türkiye's wind power plant equipment manufacturing reached $2.2 billion. It is estimated that the country's potential is at the level of $10 billion with the investments to be made in this area.

Türkiye, whose energy demand has tripled in the last 22 years, continues to invest in domestic and renewable energy resources without slowing down in order to curb external dependency, while providing new project opportunities to meet this increasing demand.