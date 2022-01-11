Turkey has included corporate foreign currency and gold deposit accounts converted to Turkish lira in a scheme that safeguards local currency savings against exchange rate volatility, the Official Gazette showed on Tuesday.

The dollars, euros, pounds or gold in corporate deposit accounts as of the end of 2021 may be converted to lira deposits with a maturity of six months to a year to be included under the scheme, the Gazette showed.

The scheme, announced in December, encourages savers to convert forex deposits and support the lira. It covers the difference if the change in the exchange rate applicable at the end of the maturity is greater than the sum of the principal and yield.

The scheme to safeguard lira deposits against currency volatility followed the lira's slide after the country’s central bank slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% from 19% since September. It will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 20.

The lira had fallen to a record low of 18.4 against the United States dollar in December before rebounding sharply the week before last after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the initiative.

The scheme effectively ties the value of special new deposits to the dollar by promising to compensate for losses incurred from swings in the exchange rate.

The initiative had reversed the swings of the lira and triggered a historic 50% surge in the currency’s value in the week through Dec. 24.

The volume of forex-protected deposits under the scheme has risen to TL 91.5 billion, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said last week.

A consistent and vocal opponent of high interest rates, Erdoğan has been endorsing an economic model based on lower borrowing costs, which he says will boost production, investment, employment, and eventually, growth.

The government, regulators and banking associations have all embraced the new policy direction.