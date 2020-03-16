The Turkish central government budget balance posted a TL 14 billion ($2.19 billion) surplus over the January-February period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

The country's budget revenues totaled TL 208.3 billion İn the first two months of this year, rising 27% from the same period last year.

Budget expenditures rose 10.6% to hit TL 194.2 billion – marking a TL 14 billion surplus.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, saw a surplus of TL 41.6 billion January to February.

Official figures showed that tax revenues surged 22.9% to TL 139.1 billion, while interest payments were TL 26.9 billion over the same period.