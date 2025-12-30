European shares soared to record ⁠highs on Tuesday after a subdued session in Asia as investors counted bumper gains heading into year-end, while silver and gold recouped recent losses after a sharp pullback ​from record highs took some froth off the precious metals' ‍strong rally.

European stock markets bumped higher, pushing the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index to a fresh peak.

U.S. stocks, however, seemed set to extend a decline from last week's highs. Oil prices held their overnight gains as Russia ‌accused Ukraine of attacking President Vladimir Putin's residence. While Moscow provided no evidence for ‍its claims, it nevertheless represents a setback for U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal.

Also adding to global geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump said he could support another major strike on Iran. China also launched 10 hours of live-firing exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday.

Liquidity across most markets remained thin in a holiday-shortened week, which exacerbated volatile price swings in silver and other precious metals overnight. After hitting a new record of about $84 per ounce, silver slumped 8.7% in the biggest one-day fall since August 2020, bringing gold and copper down with it.

The white metal bounced 2.5% on Tuesday to $74.1 per ounce and was still on track for a staggering annual gain of 156%. Gold also gained 0.7% to $4,361 per ounce, after tumbling 4.4% overnight.

Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG in Sydney, said the initial gap higher in silver was likely to be due to stop ⁠losses, price action and panic buying, as well as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange raising margin requirements. However, the move soon exhausted itself with no real buyers stepping in at those elevated levels.

"We've had a cooling in the precious metals, but I don't think this trend is over. We still got deficits. We still have national stockpiling. We've got export restrictions," said Sycamore. "This generational bubble – has it finished? Not sure. Jury's out with that."

Europe's STOXX index was up 0.39% and at record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% and was set for an annual gain of 26.7%, its best performance since 2017. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1% but was up 26% for the ‌year.

U.S. stock futures were flat to slightly down. Overnight, Wall Street finished lower as heavyweight technology stocks retreated from last week's gains.

Still, U.S. stocks are on course to end 2025 near record highs, having notched double-digit gains in a tumultuous year dominated by tariff wars, central bank policy and ​simmering geopolitical tensions.

Dollar's bad year

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar was steady ahead of the minutes of the Federal ‍Reserve's (Fed) December meeting, which are expected to showcase a divided central bank unsure of its policy path next year. The dollar index is on track for an annual decline of almost 10%, its steepest in eight ‍years.

The yen hovered ​at 155.85 ‍per dollar, some distance away from the 158-160 area that could trigger intervention from Japanese ⁠authorities. The euro was at $1.1775, on course for an impressive gain of ‍13.7% this year.

Rate cuts in the U.S. and prospects of more next year have weighed on the U.S. dollar and helped Treasuries rally, especially at the short-end. Two-year yields slipped one basis point to 3.4586%, down for a fourth straight session. For the year, they are down almost 80 basis points.

The 10-year yield is set for an annual drop of 46 bps.

Oil prices held ⁠largely steady on Tuesday after ‌gaining over 2% overnight. Brent crude futures were flat at $61.92 a barrel, having jumped 2.1% on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was off 0.1% at $58.01 a barrel.