Turkish police on Friday detained 62 people as part of an investigation into the cryptocurrency trading platform Thodex, which is accused of defrauding investors after thousands of users filed criminal complaints saying they had been scammed.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) report said prosecutors issued detention warrants for 16 more people linked to Thodex and the current detentions took place in eight provinces.

The Ministry of Justice Friday also issued an international Red Notice for the founder and CEO of Thodex, Fatih Faruk Özer, and initiated the procedure for his extradition from Albania, to where he was said to have fled. Besides, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Albanian Interior Minister Bledar Cuci spoke over the phone Thursday evening regarding Özer’s extradition. The heads of the two countries’ police forces also spoke over the phone this morning.

The Thodex cryptocurrency trading platform, which had been handling daily cryptocurrency trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said on its website on Thursday it would be closed for four to five days due to a sale process.

Some of the items confiscated during police raids of properties of dozens of suspects with links to the Thodex scam, Istanbul, Turkey, April 23, 2021. (DHA Photo)

On Thursday, Istanbul’s Chief Prosecutor’s Office announced it was probing Thodex following complaints from users who could not access their assets. It is thought to have affected some 391,000 investors and an estimated $2 billion (TL 16.68 billion) in investments.

Özer later denied the allegations in a statement on Twitter and said the company was being targeted by a smear campaign. He said the company temporarily shut down trading after accounts showed unusual activity due to a cyberattack. Özer also said the claims that the money had disappeared were untrue.

After preliminary assessments by the police showed Özer had left the country earlier this week, he confirmed this but claimed the trip was to meet foreign investors.

Turkish security officials then released a photo of the Thodex founder going through passport control at Istanbul Airport on his way to an undisclosed location. Security sources cited by Turkish broadcaster HaberTürk said earlier he was in Albania’s Tiran.

Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) blocked the company's accounts on Thursday and began an investigation.

The 24-hour trading volume on Thodex was $538 million on its last trading day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Last week, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced that it was banning the use of cryptocurrencies for the payment of goods, arguing that they presented “irrevocable” risks.

Many in Turkey have turned to cryptocurrencies to shield their savings from rising inflation and the currency slump, while measures similar to those of the CBRT are on the agenda of several countries around the world.