Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) slapped cryptocurrency exchange Biance with a fine of the maximum amount of TL 8 million ($750,000) for running afoul of the country's new regulations.
According to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday, this fine is considered the first of its kind.
Turkey had earlier this year put a new set of laws into action regarding cryptocurrency platforms.
The laws state that the platforms need to track user information among other details, considered a move linked to tax regulations of digital currencies and to prevent money laundering.
The financial crimes board ordered the fine after Binance reportedly failed to come forward with the requested information and was therefore not abiding by the law.
