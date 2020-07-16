Turkey's government budget registered a deficit of TL 109.5 billion (some $16 billion) in January-June, the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry reported Thursday.
The country’s budget revenue reached TL 455.4 billion in the first half of the year, up 13% year-on-year.
Budget expenditures rose 17.3% on an annual basis to hit TL 564.9 billion from January to June.
The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a deficit of TL 38.2 billion in the first six months of 2020.
Official figures showed that revenue from taxes surged 9.2% to TL 336 billion, while interest payments were TL 71.2 billion over the same period.
In June, the budget balance also saw a deficit of TL 19.4 billion.
The country’s budget revenues totaled TL 66.3 billion last month, up 19.5% on a yearly basis.
Budget expenditures in June were TL 85.6 billion, a rise of 26.8% annually.
Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance saw a gap of TL 13.1 billion last month.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.