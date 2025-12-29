The net profit of Türkiye's banking sector rose almost 45% from a year ago in the first 11 months, official data showed on Monday.

The sector's profit reached TL 842.85 billion from January through November, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said.

The data showed the sector's deposits rose by nearly 38% year-over-year to TL 26.07 trillion, while loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, grew by 38.1% to TL 22.17 trillion.

The sector's total assets increased by 44% TL 44.97 trillion.

In November, the sector's capital adequacy ratio, which serves as a buffer mechanism for banks against potential risks, rose from 18% to 19%, the BDDK said, while the core capital adequacy ratio increased from 14% to 15%.

The non-performing loan ratio reached 2.43% from 1.8%.

As of the end of November, 67 state/private/foreign lenders, including deposit banks, participation banks and development and investment banks, operated in the Turkish banking sector.

The sector had 211,244 employees serving at 10,747 branches in Türkiye and overseas.