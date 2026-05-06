Türkiye's main stock index opened midweek trade at an all-time high of 14,677.26 points, up 1.25% or 181.49 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.88% to close at 14,495.77 points, with a daily transaction volume of TL 177.3 billion ($3.92 billion).

As of 9:45 a.m. local time (6:45 a.m. GMT), exchange rates stood at TL 45.2370 to the U.S. dollar, 53.1205 to the euro, and 61.5010 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,664.60, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $108.30 per barrel.