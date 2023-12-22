The past year was one of high performance for the capital markets and Türkiye hopes this performance will extend into 2024, the head of the Turkish Capital Market Association Ibrahim Halil Öztop said Friday.

Speaking at the "Future of Finance Summit" at the Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul, Öztop said the total number of investors with share certificates has increased by 4.4 million from 3.8 million in 11 months to reach 8.2 million. He noted that around 44% of these investors are people under the age of 34.

He also noted that the portfolios of 57% of investors are under TL 10,000, which indicates that capital is distributed among the base investors.

Öztop also highlighted that it was necessary to attract foreign investors to Turkish capital markets.

Reminding that the share of foreign investors in the public shares between 2005-2019 was 60 to 65% and started falling after 2019 to reach 34% in November 2023.

The "Future of Finance Summit" at the Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul highlighted the overall health of the financial sector, its adaptability to global changes, and its potential for sustained growth. The discussions emphasized the importance of financial stability, access to financing and regulatory measures to ensure a resilient economy.

The event gathered key policymakers from Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) President Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Presidential Finance Office head Göksel Aşan, and Capital Markets Board (SPK) President Ibrahim Ömer Gönül, as well as top banking executives.