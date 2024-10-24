The total reserve assets of the Turkish central bank climbed nearly $2 billion (TL 68.50 billion) in the week ending Oct. 18 to reach a new peak, approaching $160 billion, official data showed Thursday.

The reserves rose $1.98 billion compared to the week before to $159.4 billion, the data shared by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed.

The increase was closely in line with expectations of analysts, who anticipated a $1.96 billion increase compared to the week of Oct. 11, according to the media reports earlier this week.

Gross reserves in the previous week had been at $157.4 billion.

Accordingly, as of Oct. 18, the central bank's gross foreign exchange reserves increased by $148 million compared to a week earlier to $93.8 billion, the data showed.

During this period, gold reserves increased by $1.83 billion to $65.57 billion, the CBRT said.

The central bank saw a relatively stable period and a rise in reserves since last year amid a shift in the macroeconomic policies. The bank, on several occasions, broke records in its total assets.

The data on Thursday revealed there was also an increase in net reserve indicators. The CBRT's net reserves surged from $58.3 billion to $60.7 billion in the week of Oct. 18.

Net reserves excluding swaps also rose from $37.2 billion to $40.5 billion, as per data.