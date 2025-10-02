The total gross reserves of the Turkish central bank reached a new all-time high of $183 billion as of Sept. 26, in line with expectations, according to official data released on Thursday.

The reserves rose 2.3%, or $4.1 billion, from the previous week's $178.85 billion, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in its weekly report.

Foreign currency reserves – in convertible foreign currencies – were up 2.1% to $79 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves, including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swaps, surged 2.7% to $96.3 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights fell 0.4% to $7.7 billion.