Türkiye’s export credit bank, Türk Eximbank, provided about $7.8 billion in financing last year, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the lender's CEO Ali Güney said on Tuesday.

The bank worked with the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Islamic Development Bank to support exporters’ green transformation efforts and provide them favorable financing conditions with a total of $1.5 billion last year and a maximum maturity of 10 years, Güney told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We aim to assist our exporters in reducing their carbon emissions via supporting their investments in renewable energy efforts,” he said.

Güney said the Turkish banking sector played a key role in the country’s normalization efforts last year as Turkish lira deposits rose among total deposits and foreign currency deposits fell due to tight monetary policy.

"These developments made FX deposits more attractive among other commercial loans for exporters,” he said.

The bank prioritizes strategic, high-value-added sectors and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), he added.

Türk Eximbank provided support by producing alternative solutions for exporters in accessing financing in 2024, and the target of $24 billion in credit loans was reached by the end of the year, said Güney.

He highlighted that the bank financed non-SME exporters with lira loans, making up 44% of the total financing last year. He noted that the bank reached $25 billion in receivables insurance volume, and the ratio of SMEs in exporters receiving financing totaled 84%.

He noted that the bank saw its highest annual financing volume at $49 billion over the same period.

"We are supporting Turkish exporters and contractors to realize more projects and do more exports, creating a competitive advantage in the international markets,” he said.

Güney stated that they provided $1 billion of interest-free financing to support some 1,200 exporters in 2022-2024 and that the bank aims to increase interest-free financing opportunities in the future.

As for 2025, the chief executive highlighted that medium-high and high-tech exporters, foreign exchange-earning service sectors, and SME exporters are among the bank’s priorities.