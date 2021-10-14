Outstanding foreign loans of the Turkish private sector in August totaled $173.4 billion (TL 1.58 trillion), slightly up by $50 million compared to end-2020, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Thursday.
The short-term loans – excluding trade credits – of the sector received from abroad were at $8.9 billion as of August, down $835 million from the end of last year.
Some 83.4% of short-term loans consisted of the liabilities of financial institutions, the bank said.
Broken down by currency, 36.3% of Turkey's short-term credit was in euros, 35.3% in U.S. dollars, 25.1% in Turkish liras, and 3.3% in other currencies.
The private sector's long-term debt rose $886 million to $164.5 billion in the same period.
The bank said 40.1% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.
"Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans amounting to $164.5 billion, 61.5% consists of USD, 34.4% consists of Euro, 2.3% consists of Turkish lira and 1.8% consists of other currencies," it said.
The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $40.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of August.
