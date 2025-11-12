Türkiye attracted $11.4 billion (TL 481.59 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) said Wednesday, citing official data.

The amount of FDI rose 46% compared to the same period, the association said.

Some $8 billion worth of investments during the January-September period came as capital investment, $1.6 billion came through real estate sales to foreign nationals and $2.6 billion through debt instruments, it noted.

When examining the source countries of FDI investment capital coming to Türkiye in the first nine months of 2025, the Netherlands had the largest share with 32%, followed by Kazakhstan with 14%, Luxembourg with 14%, Germany with 7% and the U.S. with 6%.

In September alone, the foreign direct investment amounted to $722 million, YASED said.

The association also said that the total amount of FDI since 2003 reached $285 billion.

"European Union (EU-27) countries, which historically accounted for 58% of total investments between 2003 and 2024, accounted for 64% in the first nine months of 2025," the monthly report by the association said.

It also suggested that global foreign direct investment weakened further at the beginning of 2025, falling by 3% for the third consecutive year.