Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye amounted to $12.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, rising 28% on a yearly basis, the International Investors Association (YASED) announced on Tuesday, citing official data.

Total FDI inflows in November alone stood at $990 million, the association said.

"In November 2025, Türkiye recorded $342 million FDI inflows via equity capital, $218 million through real estate sales to foreign nationals and $514 million through debt instruments," it said in a report.

Investment liquidations had a downward effect of $84 million in the same month.

In November, the sector encompassing "information and communication services" garnered the highest share, amounting to 15%, with an inflow totaling $51 million, the report suggested.

The Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. were the top five sources of FDI equity inflows in November last year, the association also said.

"The Netherlands accounted for the largest share at 32%, followed by Germany at 16%, the United States at 10%, France at 7% and Spain at 6%," it noted.

European Union countries had a share of 75% of total investments in the month, compared to a historical 58% share observed in the period from 2003 to 2024, it added.

In the first 11 months of the year, FDI equity inflows amounted to $8.9 billion, net real estate purchases stood at $2.1 billion and the "others" category recorded $1.4 billion, bringing the total value to $12.4 billion.

Since 2003, Türkiye has attracted more than $286 billion in FDI, according to the association.