The Treasury and Finance Ministry, with a new decision published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, froze the assets of several individuals and entities linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

The assets of 17 people and four legal entities linked to Daesh were frozen based on their financial aid to terrorist organizations.

The terror-linked people include Maher Dughaim, Hassan Dgaim, Badea Hakmi, Najib Balek, Mustafa Arja, Radwan Saksouk, Mohamed Alla Saksouk, Hasan Saksouk, Hussain Hussain, Khaled Saksouk, Mhd Rateb Khattab, Zouhair Sahloul, Ahmed Obisi, Mejid Sukariye, Yasser Kibar, İhsan Mahdi Salih Salih and Imed Ben Salah.

The legal entities whose assets were frozen meanwhile consisted of DXN Milano Commission Trading Inc., Al Marai Import Export Industry and Trade, RSaksouk Gold International Import Export Industry and Trade Inc. and Universal Logistic Import Export Fair Organization Trade Inc.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched counterterror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.