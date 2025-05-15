Türkiye's central government budget logged a TL 174.7 billion (approximately $4.51 billion) deficit in April, according to official data released on Thursday.

The figure narrowed from a TL 261.4 billion deficit in March, a report from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The deficit fell by 1.8% in April compared to the same month of the previous year.

Budget revenues hit TL 957.4 billion, while expenditures totaled TL 1.13 trillion.

The data revealed that non-interest expenditures reached TL 871.4 billion, while interest payments were TL 260.66 billion.

According to the report, tax revenues for April totaled TL 787.4 billion.

Cumulative figures

In the first four months of 2025, the budget deficit was TL 885.5 billion, up 28.1% year-on-year.

During this period, budget revenues reached TL 3.36 trillion while expenditures totaled TL 4.25 trillion.

The U.S. dollar traded at an average of 38.13 per Turkish lira in April and 36.72 from January to April.