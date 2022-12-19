Türkiye's external assets hit TL 5.43 trillion ($296.1 billion) in October, increasing 2.7% from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on Monday.

The bank data showed that liabilities against non-residents increased slightly by 0.4% to $545.9 billion during the same period.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $249.8 billion at the end of October versus minus $255.3 billion at the end of last year.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and its citizens.