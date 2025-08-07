Türkiye's benchmark stock index extended a recent rally to top 11,000-point level on Thursday for the first time in a year.

The BIST 100 index rose more than 1% on Thursday to stand at around 11,010.60 points as of 10:45 a.m. GMT.

The index last reached the 11,000 level in July 2024, while the BIST 100’s historic peak was observed on July 18, 2024, at 11,252 points.

After starting the day at 10,940.60 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index has earned more than 100 points from Wednesday's close.

Since the start of the year, the index has gained 10.5%, including around 8.9% in the last month alone.

The market value of the BIST 100 also exceeded TL 10.1 trillion (around $250 billion), with a trading volume of TL 61.7 billion.