Major appliance company Bosch Siemens Hausgerate (BSH)-Pitsos said in a statement Thursday that it will stop production in Greece on Dec. 31 and move its factory to Turkey.

The Greek Metal Workers’ Union (POEM) also released a statement, saying that the company’s decision will leave hundreds of workers unemployed.

Sending a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, POEM demanded that this decision be reevaluated and warned that BHS-Pitsos’ ceasing of production will negatively impact Greece’s employment and exports.

Founded in Greece in 1865, the domestic appliance company Pitsos was acquired by Bosch and Siemens for 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in 2015.

The company also previously said that it would stop production in 2018, but the decision was halted upon pressure by employees and politicians.

Greece also recently suffered two more closures, as Free Now Group, owned by automotive giants BMW and Daimler, ceased its operations in the country on Feb. 28.

Fast food company Pizza Hut also closed down 17 stores across Greece in late July.