Major appliance company Bosch Siemens Hausgerate (BSH)-Pitsos said in a statement Thursday that it will stop production in Greece on Dec. 31 and move its factory to Turkey.
The Greek Metal Workers’ Union (POEM) also released a statement, saying that the company’s decision will leave hundreds of workers unemployed.
Sending a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, POEM demanded that this decision be reevaluated and warned that BHS-Pitsos’ ceasing of production will negatively impact Greece’s employment and exports.
Founded in Greece in 1865, the domestic appliance company Pitsos was acquired by Bosch and Siemens for 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in 2015.
The company also previously said that it would stop production in 2018, but the decision was halted upon pressure by employees and politicians.
Greece also recently suffered two more closures, as Free Now Group, owned by automotive giants BMW and Daimler, ceased its operations in the country on Feb. 28.
Fast food company Pizza Hut also closed down 17 stores across Greece in late July.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.