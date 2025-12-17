Awareness and use of artificial intelligence in Türkiye are running well above global averages, with more than half of the people surveyed reporting regular use of AI tools, according to a nationwide study.

The use of artificial intelligence around the world has increased substantially over the last three years, as generative AI applications made their way into daily lives, business tools and workflows.

About 80.5% of people in Türkiye said they are aware of artificial intelligence, while 57.6% reported using AI tools in daily life, compared with a global usage rate of around 16%, data compiled from a study by the Artificial Intelligence Policies Association (AIPA) showed.

The survey found that awareness of generative AI tools stood at 59.7%, while 30.7% of respondents said they were familiar with so-called "agentic AI" applications. Among those who said they had heard of AI technologies, 50.1% described their knowledge as "basic," with 11.1% saying they had a good level of understanding and 38.8% reporting limited familiarity.

ChatGPT dominates usage

OpenAI's ChatGPT is by far the most widely recognized AI tool in Türkiye, with 88% of respondents saying they had heard of it. Google's Gemini follows at 35.4%, while DeepSeek, Grok and Copilot trailed with recognition rates of 15.6%, 13.1% and lower levels, the survey showed.

The ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken on March 11, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Among users, ChatGPT also ranked as the most widely used AI application, with a usage rate of 82.8%. It was followed by Gemini at 43%, DeepSeek at 25.8%, Microsoft's Copilot at 24.1%, Grok at 17.2% and Canva at 11.5%.

The survey showed that AI tools were most commonly used for personal purposes, cited by 41.8% of users, followed by work-related use at 39.4% and education at 27.5%.

Among those using AI for work, 78.6% said they relied on it for information searches, while 68.1% used it for idea generation. Personal users most frequently cited research and information gathering, as well as assistance with daily tasks.

Low willingness to pay

Despite high usage rates, willingness to pay for AI services remains limited. Only 8.8% of respondents said they currently pay for AI tools, the survey found.

However, 22.2% of AI users said they were considering switching to paid services within the next six months, suggesting potential growth in monetization as usage deepens.