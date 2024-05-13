AI’INTEP Artificial Intelligence Festival, organized in joint cooperation with the Hasan Kalyoncu University (HKÜ), OSB Teknokent and Türkiye İş Bankası – Artificial Intelligence Factory, brought together experts, academics, students, software developers, industry leaders and AI enthusiasts.

The fest, which took place at the HKÜ Congress and Cultural Center in Gaziantep province, touched upon the role of AI in the business world, its applications in the industry, related technological developments and research, wearable technology in the health sector, and more.

HKÜ Chancellor Professor Dr. Türkay Dereli presented the “Productive Artificial Intelligence-based Smart Education Assitant,” as a first in Türkiye. He noted that it helps students to access academic materials more easily, to enhance the quality and speed of the learning process.

“As HKÜ, we’re determined to utilize the power of AI effectively in all our education and research processes,” Dr. Dereli said.

The fest also touched upon domestically produced technologies in AI and their foreign rivals.

Over the last two-plus decades, the number of Türkiye-based artificial intelligence firms skyrocketed from only five in 2000 to 1,195 in 2024.

AI breakthroughs are currently being led by the United States, home to ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, with China close behind.

Türkiye does not want to be left behind in the digital drive, and officials have repeatedly voiced ambitions to grow the country's own AI champions.