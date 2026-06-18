Apple has agreed to work with ⁠Intel to design and produce its chips in the U.S., President Donald Trump said in ​a Truth Social post on Thursday.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing ​base as it seeks additional ​chip capacity. ⁠The iPhone maker relies heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Intel reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple after more than a year of discussions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in May.

An Apple contract gives Intel steady demand from one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, boosting both its reputation and its manufacturing business, which has lagged TSMC in recent years.

Earlier this week, Intel said a new generation of its manufacturing tech, 18A, ⁠has entered its initial production, as the chipmaker sees strong demand for its central processors.

Last year, the Trump administration took ​a 10% stake in Intel and announced plans to ​invest roughly $10 billion in the chipmaker to build or expand U.S. factories.

Trump previously said ⁠he "should ‌have asked ‌for more" of a stake in ⁠Intel, eight months after the ‌government's Intel position grew to be worth more than $50 billion.

The ​administration has been ⁠stepping up efforts to secure U.S. supply ⁠chains for critical minerals and semiconductors, including taking ⁠equity stakes in ​companies to reduce reliance on China.