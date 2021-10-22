Apple Friday opened its new store in Turkey on Istanbul's Bağdat Avenue on the metropolis’ Asian side. It will serve as the United States tech giant’s third retail location in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a statement on Twitter about the related development.

“Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space,” his statement read.

Separately, a statement by the company said that this “two-level destination blends local materials with the latest store design to create an open and fluid space for customers to explore Apple’s products and services, or participate in free Today at Apple sessions.”

Apple is set to debut Perspektif Istanbul, a six-week Today at Apple program that pays homage to the city and its creatives to celebrate the opening.

Hosted by 20 local artists, the series brings creativity, culture and technology together into an experience that examines topics and values important to the community.

The store will also host an exclusive augmented reality (AR) exhibition that transforms the store into an immersive digital installation.