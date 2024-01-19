The much-anticipated Axiom-3 mission with Türkiye's first astronaut and three other crew members blasted off on Thursday on a voyage to the International Space Station (ISS), in what President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said marked a "historic" moment for the country.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule fixed to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Axiom quartet lifted off about an hour before sunset from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, beginning a planned 36-hour flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Alper Gezeravcı, the first person from Türkiye to rocket to space, is accompanied by a Swede and Italian, all with military pilot experience and representing their homelands. Their escort on the trip: A retired NASA astronaut who now works for Texas startup Axiom Space, the company that arranged the private flight.

Their capsule should reach the space station on Saturday. They will spend two weeks performing experiments, chatting up schoolchildren and soaking in the views of Earth, before returning home.

Gezeravcı, a former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines, noted Türkiye just celebrated its 100th anniversary, and, until now, the nation's view of the sky has been limited to "that we could see with our bare eyes."

"Now this mission is opening that curtain all the way," he told reporters before the flight. "This is the beginning of our next centennial."

Erdoğan has displayed a keen interest in the mission, having presented Gezeravcı, 44, to the Turkish public last year.

"We are taking a step into the second century of our Republic, the Century of Türkiye, with the manned space mission we have undertaken for the first time," Erdoğan said in a video message on Thursday.

The president said as heirs of a civilization that has made significant contributions to the history of science, they are marking a start of a valuable new chapter, aiming to re-enact the mission carried throughout history.

"For the first time, we are sending a citizen into space to inspire our young people who look to the horizon with a sparkle in their eyes and our children whose dreams cannot be contained within the world," Erdoğan said.

The mission has been one of the goals of Türkiye's National Space Program, announced in early 2021.

Also flying: Sweden's Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot and test pilot for Swedish Aeroplane Corp. who was chosen in 2022 as a reserve astronaut by the European Space Agency, and Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, who flew to the edge of space last summer with Virgin Galactic.

Among the symbolic items they are taking up: a Nobel Prize medal from Sweden, fusilli pasta from Italy and tokens of Türkiye's nomadic culture.

With them is Michael Lopez-Alegria, who launched four times as a NASA astronaut before joining Axiom Space and escorting its first chartered flight. He is the only repeat passenger on a SpaceX Dragon, the capsule that's been used to ferry astronauts to the space station for NASA since 2020.

"Welcome to the Dragon frequent flyer club," radioed SpaceX Launch Control.

The autonomously operated Crew Dragon is expected to reach the ISS on Saturday and dock with the outpost orbiting some 400 km (250 miles) above Earth and currently occupied by seven regular crew members.

Live video streamed online by Axiom showed the two-stage 25-story-tall launch vehicle streaking into partly cloudy skies over Florida's Atlantic coast atop a fiery, yellowish tail of exhaust.

Cameras inside the crew compartment beamed footage of the four men strapped into their pressurized cabin, seated calmly in helmeted white-and-black flight suits as the rocket soared toward space.

Nine minutes after launch, the rocket's upper stage delivered the crew capsule to its preliminary orbit, according to launch commentators.

Meanwhile, the rocket's reusable lower stage, having detached from the rest of the spacecraft, flew itself back to Earth and safely touched down on a landing zone near the launch site.

The trip is third such journey organized by Axiom Space with NASA and SpaceX over the past two years. The company charges its customers at least $55 million for each astronaut seat.

The mission marks "a milestone for the work we are doing in the Space Homeland and will carry out in the future," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

Altun said it marks a realization of a dream that has been anticipated for years

"Türkiye is witnessing a historic moment," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Col. Gezeravcı’s journey would leave a lasting and positive mark on society in Türkiye.

"Not only Alper's dreams, but also the dreams of Turkish children and youth will exceed the limits of the sky," Kacır told Anadolu Agency (AA) hours before the launch.

Liftoff was initially planned for Jan. 9 but was postponed twice to Jan. 17 and then to Jan. 18, among others, to allow more time for final inspections and data analysis, including an issue related to the parachute system used to slow the capsule's return descent before splashdown, the company said.

Two weeks of orbital research

Plans for the Axiom-3 mission call for the crew to spend roughly 14 days in microgravity aboard the ISS conducting more than 30 scientific experiments, many of them focused on the effects of spaceflight on human health and disease.

Axiom billed the flight as "the first all-European commercial astronaut mission" to the space station.

If all goes smoothly, they will be welcomed aboard ISS by the seven members of the station's current regular crew – two Americans from NASA, one astronaut each from Japan and Denmark and three Russian cosmonauts.

In May 2023, Axiom-2 launched a team of two Americans and two Saudis, including Rayyanah Barnawi, a biomedical scientist who became the first Arab woman ever sent to orbit, on an eight-day mission to the ISS.

SpaceX, the privately funded rocket and satellite company of billionaire Elon Musk, provides Axiom's launch vehicles and crew capsules under contract, as it has for NASA missions to the ISS. SpaceX also runs mission control for its rocket launches from the company's headquarters near Los Angeles.

NASA, besides furnishing the launch site at Cape Canaveral, assumes responsibility for the astronauts once they rendezvous with the space station.

Axiom, an eight-year-old venture headed by NASA's former ISS program manager, is one of a handful of companies building a commercial space station of its own intended to eventually replace the ISS, which NASA expects to retire around 2030.

Launched to orbit in 1998, the ISS has been continuously occupied since 2000 under a U.S.-Russian-led partnership that includes Canada, Japan and 11 countries that belong to the European Space Agency.

Yusuf Kıraç, the president of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), said Türkiye had been waiting for this for many years.

"Alper will hopefully successfully complete 13 scientific studies to pave the way for our country's future endeavors," Kıraç said.

"Today is a milestone for us, but it will continue. Our Moon program, sending our own people with our own launch systems, is the main goal for us."

Hasan Mandal, head of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), also called it a historic day, adding: "We are realizing one of the missions that will leave a mark on history in the Century of Türkiye."

