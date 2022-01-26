The Walt Disney Co. is planning to launch its streaming service Disney+ in 42 countries this summer, the media giant announced Wednesday according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming service will enter new markets in Europe, West Asia and Africa, making it the biggest expansion since it launched in November 2019.

The Turkey stretch of this expansion was previously discussed with Turkey's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) in December last year, securing a 10-year license to run in the country.

While the confirmation and list of countries has been released, the exact dates for each country and the prices have yet to be announced.

The full list of countries in alphabetical order is: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.