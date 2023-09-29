The head of electric carmaker Tesla Elon Musk thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his invitation to Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, as he congratulated all the teams competing in the festival on Friday.

In a message he posted on Twitter (formerly known as X), Musk said he would be attending the festival in person next year.

He also said he would discuss further opportunities for investment in Türkiye.

Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest! Thank you, President @RTErdogan, for the invitation. I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/ODWjv34uI5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Erdoğan held a meeting with Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, in New York and invited him to establish a factory in Türkiye.

Erdoğan and Musk have held a string of meetings both in Türkiye and on the sidelines of international forums, developing a seeming friendship that they extended on Sunday in New York.