President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday highlighted the significance of Türkiye's inaugural space mission as a scientific endeavor, telling Alper Gezeravcı he was the nation's first astronaut but "won't be the last."

Erdoğan's remarks came during the first contact with Gezeravcı, a member of a four-man crew that arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday for a two-week stay.

The rendezvous came about 37 hours after the Axiom Mission 3 quartet's Thursday evening liftoff in a rocketship from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Plans call for the Ax-3 crew to spend roughly 14 days in microgravity conducting more than 30 experiments, many of them focused on the effects of spaceflight on human health and disease, advancing industrial processes and more.

A former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines, Gezeravcı has already started to conduct the first of 13 scientific experiments he will be performing on behalf of universities and scientific centers in Türkiye, the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) announced Monday.

These range from experiments on microalgae life support units for space missions to the effects of microgravity on the human respiratory system.

Erdoğan has displayed a keen interest in the mission, which he had called "historic."

"Our first manned space mission being scientific is highly valuable. Turkish scientists will contribute to significant studies that will enrich the scientific literature," said the president during a videoconference with Gezeravcı.

"I hope for the successful completion of the experiments you will carry out in various fields there."

The call marked the first out of seven planned communications with Türkiye throughout Gezeravcı's mission at the ISS.

The astronaut told Erdoğan he had completed his initial task by transferring the experiment apparatus from the Dragon capsule to the pre-experiment storage positions.

"I have commenced our experiments according to the planned schedule. Throughout my mission here, I will document and bring back the results of all these experiments to our country," Gezeravcı said.

"I have quickly adapted to the environment at the ISS and continue my work as planned."

The journey is part of Türkiye's ambitious 10-year space road map, unveiled in early 2021, including missions to the moon and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

The program envisages working with other countries to build a spaceport and create a global satellite technology brand.

The TUA was established in 2018 to join a handful of other countries with space programs.

"You have become our first astronaut, but you will not be the last," Erdoğan told Gezeravcı.

"Türkiye has secured its place among countries conducting manned space missions. With this mission, the curiosity of our children and youth towards space will further increase.

"Perhaps many of our children will be inspired to enter this field and follow in your footsteps," the president noted.

Erdoğan said Gezeravcı was the most suitable candidate for the mission as a pilot trained by the Turkish Air Force.

"However, this time, you have transcended far beyond the altitude you usually reach as a pilot," he said. "You have experienced a challenging journey."

Gezeravcı expressed pride "to be representing my country on this meaningful mission" as the nation "steps into the 'Century of Türkiye.'"

Erdoğan has been touting the "Century of Türkiye" vision since 2022. The vision encapsulates an ambitious set of political, economic, social and cultural innovations and developments his government aims to accomplish to celebrate Türkiye’s centenary as a republic.