The European Parliament voted Wednesday to support setting a minimum age of 16 for using platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

A clear majority of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of calling for an EU-wide minimum age on Wednesday. According to a statement from the parliament, 13 to 16-year-olds should only be allowed access with their parents' consent.

The adopted report, which is not yet binding, also calls for more to be done to combat addictive factors and manipulative strategies.

MEPs expressed concern about the dangers to the physical and mental health of minors on the internet, and decided the rules should therefore also apply to video platforms and AI companions.

In mid-October, the leaders of the EU member states also spoke out in favour of age limits on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and others - but did not want to hand over their national responsibilities to Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had originally given new impetus to the debate with her call for an age limit on social media. A group of experts is to advise on the best course of action for Europe by the end of the year.

Von der Leyen cited Australia as a possible model. The country had recently extended its social media ban for children under the age of 16.

The EU is already working on the technical requirements for age restrictions. The European Commission is developing a verification app for the protection of minors.

The goal is the creation of reliable age verification systems for content that is not suitable for children and young people.