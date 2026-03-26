The European Commission on Thursday launched a formal investigation into Snapchat to assess potential violations of the Digital Services Act, citing concerns that the platform may be exposing children to harmful content, criminal activity and illegal products.

The Commission said it opened proceedings to determine whether Snapchat is acting in line with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

It said that it suspects the platform may have exposed children to harmful content, criminal activities and the sale of illegal products.

The investigation was launched for several reasons, including age verification, child exploitation risks and the possible steering of minors toward criminal activities, it said, adding that Snapchat’s default settings may not provide sufficient privacy, safety and protection.

Under the EU’s tech rules, major digital platforms operating in Europe are required to comply with the bloc’s regulations.

The Commission can impose hefty fines on digital platforms found in breach of the rules.

In cases of repeated violations, the platform concerned could ultimately be barred from operating in the EU.eu