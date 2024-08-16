The competition among technology giants in generative AI is transforming digital assistants, with early changes impacting services like Apple Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

These assistants have struggled for years to achieve major breakthroughs, but now, with the advent of generative AI, they are facing significant challenges from newer, more advanced AI systems.

Google, in particular, has responded to the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT by taking more consistent steps forward in AI development.

Google is expanding its capabilities beyond just smartphones and computers, aiming to integrate AI into a wide range of smart devices.

The company is leveraging its strength as a platform provider. Its upgraded AI assistant, Gemini, promises to offer users enhanced features that save time by being more natural, conversational and intuitive. This AI will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

Gemini Live on all devices

Gemini Live is a mobile conversational experience that allows users to engage in free-flowing conversations with Gemini.

Want to brainstorm potential jobs that are well-suited to your skillset or degree? Go Live with Gemini and ask about them.

You can even interrupt mid-response to dive deeper on a particular point or pause a conversation and come back to it later. It's like having a sidekick in your pocket with whom you can chat about new ideas or practice for an important conversation.

Cumini Live is also available hands-free, so you can continue speaking with it in the background or even when your phone is locked. This feature allows you to keep the conversation going on the move, just like you might on a regular phone call.

Initially, Gemini Live is launching in English for Android users with Gemini Advanced subscriptions, with plans to expand to iOS and more languages in the coming weeks.

Users can also choose from 10 new voices to find the tone and style that best suits them.

Aiming to surpass iPhone

With the integration of Gemini Live, Google aims to gain an advantage over Apple's iPhone in the smartphone race.

It plans to support a wide range of applications, allowing Gemini to assist users with various tasks across different Google apps and tools without needing to switch between them. This is a key differentiator from other digital assistants.

In the coming weeks, Google will introduce new extensions for apps such as Keep, Tasks, Utilities and YouTube Music.

For example, if you're hosting a dinner party, Gemini can help by digging out that lasagna recipe Jenny sent you in your Gmail and asking it to add the ingredients to your shopping list in Keep. And since your guests are your college friends, ask Gemini to "make a playlist of songs that remind me of the late '90s." Wemini gets the gist of what you want and delivers without needing too many details

With the Calendar extension coming soon, you can snap a photo of a concert flier and ask Gemini if you're free that day – and even set a reminder to buy tickets.

Coming to Google Pixel 9

Gemini can help update your shopping lists, draft emails and even rehearse for an upcoming job interview, saving you valuable time.

As artificial intelligence unlocks powerful new capabilities, it also presents new challenges. Ironically, using large language models that can better interpret natural language and perform complex tasks often means that completing simple tasks can take a bit longer.

While generative AI is flexible enough to complete a wide range of tasks, it can sometimes behave unexpectedly or provide incorrect information.

Although Gemini is a relatively new application, it will become the default assistant on Google's next generation of Pixel 9 phones. However, Google Pixel has yet to be officially sold in Türkiye.

Entrepreneurs compete for $1 million grand prize

The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), organized in partnership between the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Monsha'at, has returned for its fifth year, bringing together entrepreneurs from around the world.

In Türkiye, the EWC National Competition, hosted by GEN Türkiye, aims to strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a global platform that supports entrepreneurs at every stage, from ideation to scaling. It offers opportunities such as investor presentations, online training resources, mentorship and cash prizes.

This year, EWC Türkiye received over 300 applications and hosted an exciting event where eight finalists competed.

Jury members and participants are seen during the EWC Türkiye Finals, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: @GENTurkiye)

The EWC Türkiye Finals showcased innovative ideas and sustainable solutions from across the country. Entrepreneurs competed for the chance to represent Türkiye in the global finals and win TL 300,000 in cash prizes and various in-kind rewards.

Winners, awards

The first-place winner, Laska, impressed with its eco-friendly and sustainable production approaches. Using advanced technology, Laska recycles waste tires to create alternative products to fossil fuels, such as carbon black and renewable fuels.

Their solution contributes to nine of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In addition to the TL 300,000 cash prize, the Laska team earned a spot at the Global Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a one-year free membership to Kolektif House, a coworking, living and production area.

The second-place winner, Move On, is developing artificial intelligence-based technologies to promote more sustainable and traceable agriculture.

Comprising farmers and engineers, the Move On team earned a one-year free membership to Kolektif House and secured a place among the top 250 in the global EWC competition.

EWC 2024 will award over $1 million in cash prizes to the top entrepreneurs.

As data awareness grows, cyberattack risks decline

As awareness of data protection increases among organizations and individuals, the potential damage from cyberattacks can be significantly minimized.

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom, is contributing to this awareness through its blog, providing information on personal data protection and education.

Every effort to raise awareness about personal data protection strengthens the resilience of individuals and organizations against cyberattacks.

Through its blog, Türk Telekom promotes public data awareness, helping to safeguard sensitive information against unauthorized access, loss or corruption. Data protection is vital for preventing breaches, reducing risks and ensuring the security of confidential information.

In Türkiye, the Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) law controls the issue of personal data processing and ensures the protection of associated rights and freedoms.

Obligations of institutions

To access certain services, individuals often need to share personal data. Organizations and brands, in turn, are responsible for safeguarding this information. Knowing that their personal data will not be mishandled allows individuals to confidently purchase products and services.

Enacted in 2016, the Personal Data Protection Law aims to protect personal data during its processing and ensure the security of this information. By doing so, it contributes to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. Various institutions and organizations rely on this law to guide their data-handling practices.

The processing of personal data is a topic of interest for many. Under the scope of KVKK, this process involves collecting, reviewing, processing, recording and storing personal data. If necessary, this data may be transferred both domestically and internationally.

KVKK: meaning, significance

Many people in Türkiye are curious about the meaning of KVKK, which they often encounter in everyday life.

Generally, KVKK can be explained as the regulation governing the processing and protection of personal data. The law sets out key principles that must be adhered to during the data processing lifecycle, including legality, accuracy, up-to-date information, use for specific purposes and retention for only as long as necessary.

Bulutistan thinks globally as it expands to US

One of Türkiye's leading cloud service providers, Bulutistan, has announced the launch of its fourth international operation in the United States.

The strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Bulutistan's ambitions for global growth and highlights the company's commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies.

Altuğ Eker, Bulutistan's general manager of international growth, expressed excitement about entering the U.S. market.

"We are thrilled to bring Bulutistan's best-in-class AI and cloud solutions to the American market, which is the hub for global cloud and AI companies. Our presence in the U.S. is a critical step toward positioning ourselves among the world's giants, solidifying our leadership as an international cloud provider," said Eker.

New name, new partnerships

Operating under the name ICT Cloud abroad, Bulutistan is accelerating its investments to become a global player in the cloud market.

Altuğ Eker, Bulutistan's general manager of international growth. (Courtesy of Bulutistan)

The expansion into the U.S. offers significant advantages for the company. In the vast American market, known for its AI and cloud innovations, ICT Cloud plans to boost its growth through strategic collaborations.

The comprehensive cloud services package offered by ICT Cloud will enable businesses to innovate, optimize their operations and achieve their strategic goals.

Continuing to grow

Committed to providing its customers with the most advanced solutions, ICT Cloud will play a pivotal role in fostering innovation through strategic partnerships. The company's presence in the U.S. will facilitate the formation of new collaborations and accelerate technological advancements.

With cloud infrastructure in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Frankfurt, Germany, Bulutistan serves over 60 countries through its international cloud systems.

The company's investment in the U.S. will allow it to integrate into the diverse economic landscape of the country, further cementing its position as a global cloud provider.