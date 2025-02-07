Global in-app purchase (IAP) revenues on iOS and Google Play reached an unprecedented $150 billion in 2024, according to Sensor Tower's annual report. The 13% increase from the previous year marks the highest growth rate observed since 2021.

The report sheds light on the latest trends in the mobile world, covering various topics from how AI is empowering the mobile space to identifying growth opportunities presented by different sectors despite digital fatigue.

As we head into 2025, the mobile market is more robust than ever. The recovery of the mobile gaming market contributes significantly to the rapid growth in non-gaming sectors.

The State of Mobile 2025 Report by Sensor Tower indicates that the pace of revenue generation in the mobile sector continues to accelerate. The revenue includes in-app purchases, subscriptions, and spending on paid apps and games.

The year has been a record-breaking year for the mobile market, both in terms of revenue and usage. However, factors such as digital fatigue and market maturation are driving app developers and companies to innovate. Strategies like AI, personalization, and subscription models will play a crucial role in sustaining the mobile market's growth in the coming years. Simultaneously, making users' digital experiences more meaningful and efficient will be vital for the mobile ecosystem's future.

Increasing app revenues

More than 15 years after Apple launched the App Store, the global mobile market is starting to stabilize. Downloads on iOS and Google Play remained nearly flat year-over-year at 136 billion. With the slowing growth rate of new smartphone users and many consumers already having their favorite apps, annual downloads have hovered around 135-140 billion since 2020.

On the other hand, people continue to spend more time on their phones than ever before. Consumers spent a total of 4.2 trillion hours on iOS and Google Play apps, or approximately 3.5 hours per day per mobile user. However, signs of slowing growth in time spent on mobile due to digital fatigue are emerging in some countries. The annual growth rate of 5.8% in total hours spent falls slightly below the 7.7% growth observed in 2023.

In key markets like the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China, the time spent on mobile devices has plateaued. Consumers' spending on mobile apps and games has demonstrated the mobile ecosystem's resilience and strength. The growth is particularly driven by in-app purchases and subscription models. However, the stabilization of download numbers and the rise of digital fatigue indicate that the mobile market is entering a maturation phase.

Digital fatigue, time management

Although the time consumers spend on mobile devices continues to rise, the growth rate is decelerating. Particularly in developed markets such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China, the stabilization of time spent on mobile devices reflects the impact of digital fatigue. This trend underscores the need for app developers to improve user experience and offer more engaging content.

As the mobile market matures, acquiring new users becomes more challenging, but growth opportunities still exist. AI-based solutions, personalized experiences, and subscription models are crucial for sustaining revenue growth. Moreover, the recovery of the mobile gaming market and the expansion of non-gaming apps hold promise for the industry's future.

Türk Telekom’s new Pilot ventures to shape future

One of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom is set to open applications for the 13th term of its startup accelerator program, Pilot, which offers ventures with unique opportunities such as mentorship from industry experts.

In the new phase of the program run by Türk Telekom’s venture capital arm, TT Ventures, accepted startups will benefit from comprehensive resources like office space, technological infrastructure, and communication support.

They will also have the chance to explore potential collaborations with Türk Telekom and access its extensive network of investors. Those who successfully complete the Pilot program will be eligible for investment and cash support from Türk Telekom Ventures.

Applications for the new term of the Pilot startup acceleration program are opening on Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Over the past 12 terms, the company has provided a total of TL 70 million in cash support to 121 startups through the Pilot program, Muhammed Özhan, general manager of TT Ventures, said.

“We have also contributed to the global market expansion of successful startups. Out of these, 66 startups have received over $51 million in total investment, enabling them to further develop their ventures. We not only offer financial support but also assist in project development through collaborations and mentorship,” Özhan noted.

“Our Türk Telekom Ventures office in San Francisco, established to bring the successful atmosphere of Silicon Valley to our country, plays a crucial role in helping startups expand globally.”

Applications open

Leading Türkiye’s digital transformation, Türk Telekom continues to contribute to building the digital future by supporting innovative startups.

Applications for the new term of Pilot are opening on Feb. 10, and startups can apply through Türk Telekom Ventures’ website (ttventures.com.tr). Through the program, startups will benefit from extensive resources, including office space, technological infrastructure, communication support, mentorship, and training from industry experts.

Investment opportunities

Those who successfully complete the program will be eligible for investment and cash support from TT Ventures, as well as the opportunity to participate in a specially designed overseas program. Additionally, Pilot alumni will have the chance to expand globally by leveraging Türk Telekom’s extensive network.

Accepted teams will not only have the opportunity to connect with Türk Telekom Ventures’ wide network of investors but also meet numerous mentors and receive one-on-one support and training from experts in their fields.

Teams will gain access to investment and cash support from TT Ventures, as well as the chance to collaborate with Türk Telekom. The program also offers various resources, including office space, technological infrastructure, and communication support. Moreover, startups will gain experience through specially designed entrepreneurship programs abroad and have the chance to expand globally through Türk Telekom’s extensive business connections.

Support continues for technologies enhancing disaster management

The earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s southeastern region two years ago, and the recent deadly hotel fire at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains have underscored the importance of disaster awareness in society and highlighted the need for innovative efforts in this area.

Startups operating within Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) ARI Teknokent’s incubation center, ITÜ Çekirdek, aim to prevent loss of life by developing technologies for earthquake and fire prevention. Each technology developed is poised to be a key player in combating disasters.

In a country frequently faced with disasters, the Feb. 6, 2023, quakes and Kartalkaya hotel fire have underscored the necessity of taking stricter precautions. ITÜ ARI Teknokent, Türkiye’s leading technopark, offers technological solutions against tremors and fires through its ITÜ Çekirdek startups.

The over 30 technologies developed by these entrepreneurs aim to guide disaster awareness and prevent potential losses. Some of the applications, mostly accessible online and via mobile, provide pre-disaster warnings, while others offer emergency response services during disasters.

Millimetric precision

One of these is EyeOnBlue, which detects anomalies with millimetric precision to warn about disasters.

Developed by SCP-Smart City & Partners, EyeOnBlue combines remote sensing technologies and AI-supported data analytics to provide users with efficient and quick decision-making processes for early detection of environmental risks and disaster threats.

Based on deep tech and agentic artificial intelligence concepts, EyeOnBlue analyzes data with millimetric precision, detects anomalies, and offers autonomous decision mechanisms to minimize risks. Users can foresee disaster risks and accelerate their critical decisions with advanced satellite imaging and AI-supported analysis.

The system has previously predicted forest fires in Çanakkale and Tekirdağ four days in advance, alerting authorities and analyzing heavy rainfall in Ankara to predict floods months in advance.

Forest fire response

Kozalak, an ITÜ Çekirdek startup, uses an advanced AI-supported prediction and analysis system as the basis for its risk management.

Kozalak, an Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-supported solution developed for early detection of forest fires, employs special sensors that are flexibly strapped to trees without causing damage. These sensors continuously measure temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and gas layers within a 100-meter radius.

Students are seen at the ITÜ ARI Teknokent. (Courtesy of ITÜ ARITeknokent)

Kozalak's technical infrastructure, based on an IoT mesh network, enables it to detect fires within the first minutes, thus significantly reducing response time. The system, which can be set up in about 10 minutes thanks to node-satellite communication that requires no infrastructure, provides uninterrupted communication over a range of 15 kilometers and offers sustainable protection with a battery life of up to five years.

Toxic flammable materials

AirGuard, Kozalak's open-area fire detection and air quality monitoring solution developed for industrial facilities such as paper recycling, adhesive, timber, oil, gas, and chemical companies, helps prevent potential disasters by detecting toxic, flammable, and explosive gases.

Both technologies perform real-time data analysis, carry out risk prediction using AI algorithms, and instantly send alerts to the relevant units. This provides proactive protection against both natural and industrial disasters.