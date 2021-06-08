Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.
Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.
San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 10 a.m. GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”
Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”
Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.”
