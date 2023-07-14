The impact of advanced artificial intelligence is felt in all languages and countries. Many new startups are using advanced AI in their software solutions. Following the interest received by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google has announced the largest update to its generative AI platform, Bard.

The generative AI-powered chatbot is now available in more than 40 languages, including Turkish, Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish. Additionally, Bard is being rolled out to regions including Brazil and Europe.

Google stated that it will continue to develop Bard in line with data principles. Furthermore, it emphasized that it would take steps to protect users' privacy and data based on user feedback.

Moreover, new features are being introduced to assist users in better customization, enhancing creativity and more. These include adding images to queries, listening to Bard's responses aloud, and easily adjusting the length of the chatbot’s response.

More personalized answers

You can now hear Bard's responses aloud. This feature makes Bard useful for situations where you want to learn the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. If you want to hear Bard's responses, simply select the audio icon after entering a query. This feature is now available in over 40 languages, including Turkish.

Easily adjust Bard's responses. You can now change the tone and style of its responses according to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. For example, you can ask Bard to help you write an ad for an old chair and then shorten the response using the drop-down list. Although this feature is currently only available in English, it will soon be expanded to other languages.

The ability to imagine new possibilities is one of the most inherent human qualities. In fact, advanced artificial intelligence lowers the barrier of technology and offers individuals and organizations greater capabilities to bring their projects to life.

Bard not only answers your questions but also helps you improve them, providing support to both companies and individuals. It supports the development of intelligent assistants and similar services for many digital transformation projects.

Meanwhile, new ways to organize and rename conversations with Bard are being added. When you initiate a conversation, you can now see options to pin, rename and retrieve recent conversations in the sidebar.

Use images

Originally announced at the Google I/O event, Bard benefits from the power of Google Lens. The image recognition capabilities of the Google Lens app will be utilized by Bard. The chatbot already displays images in its responses. For example, when asked: "Where should I visit in Washington, D.C.?" the answer includes images alongside the text.

When asking Bard a question, you can now add images to your queries. Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard understand the images displayed. Whether you need more information about a picture or inspiration for a text accompanying a picture, such as a thank-you note for a gift, you can now upload intentional images, and Bard will analyze the photo to assist you.