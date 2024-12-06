OpenAI on Thursday unveiled a specialized version of its popular ChatGPT chatbot priced at $200 per month, which is designed for use in engineering and research, as part of the company's push to broaden its technology's applications.

The new tier, called ChatGPT Pro, will be in addition to OpenAI's existing subscriptions of ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise. It underscores the firm's ambitions to further commercialize its technology, which had kicked off the AI boom.

ChatGPT Pro will allow access to the most advanced OpenAI tools, including unlimited access to its new reasoning model o1, o1 mini, GPT-4o and advanced voice, the company said.

The subscription also includes o1 pro mode, a version that uses additional computing power to solve more complex queries.

OpenAI said the o1 pro mode performs better on machine learning benchmarks across math, science and coding compared with the o1 and o1-preview versions.