Considered part of Chinese culture through its historical roots, Taiwan is the brain of the semiconductor technologies that produce the critical chips powering the electronics and computer industries.

While the attention of the United States and the wider world is focused on tensions in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, a potential move by China toward Taiwan could turn a long-discussed worst-case scenario into reality.

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and strategic competition among major powers have once again brought the Taiwan scenario, seen as one of the most critical fault lines in the technology sector, back into focus.

Taiwan, a small island economy in Asia, sits at the heart of the global semiconductor industry. According to experts, a possible Chinese military move against Taiwan would not only trigger a regional crisis but could also create a major supply shock for the global electronics and computer industries.

From smartphones to AI chips

Taiwan occupies a critical position in global semiconductor production, particularly in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces a significant share of processors used by global technology companies, manufactures many key chips, from smartphone processors to artificial intelligence accelerators. Any disruption in Taiwan's production could therefore affect a broad technological ecosystem ranging from smartphones to data centers.

One of the first sectors likely to be affected would be the smartphone market. Major phone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi rely heavily on advanced mobile processors produced in Taiwan.

If production were disrupted, the launch schedules of new smartphone models could be delayed and device prices could rise sharply. Analysts estimate that in such a crisis scenario, prices of high-end smartphones could increase by 30% to 50% in a short period.

High-performance chips

A similar risk exists in the laptop market. Many laptop models today depend on Taiwan-based production chains for processors and graphics units. High-performance chips designed by AMD and Nvidia, and largely produced in Taiwan, are among the key components determining laptop performance. Any disruption in the supply of these chips could reduce production volumes and push laptop prices higher.

In the desktop computer segment, gaming PCs and high-performance systems are expected to be among the fastest affected areas. Graphics processing units produced by Nvidia and AMD, which hold a significant share of the graphics card market, are largely manufactured in Taiwan.

During the global chip shortage in the pandemic period, graphics card prices in some cases doubled, an example often cited to illustrate how a similar supply shock could trigger a rapid price surge in the desktop PC market.

Short-term alternatives hard to find

Experts say that in the event of a crisis in Taiwan, technology companies would likely attempt to shift production to alternative manufacturing centers.

Manufacturers such as Intel, which is working to expand production capacity in the United States, and South Korea-based Samsung Electronics could partially fill the gap.

However, the advanced manufacturing capacity currently concentrated in Taiwan would be extremely difficult to fully replace in the short term.

Ultimately, a geopolitical crisis involving Taiwan could affect not only technology companies but also a wide economic ecosystem, from smartphone users to data center investors.

The heavy concentration of global technology supply chains in a single geography also highlights how such disruptions could lead to rapid and significant fluctuations in the prices of electronic products worldwide.

Next-generation tech to bring massive batteries to smartphones

Chinese and South Korean smartphone makers are racing to integrate massive battery capacities into smartphones using next-generation technologies. Senior company executives have officially confirmed that they are actively working on silicon-carbon anode technology.

The technology that could fundamentally solve smartphones' battery limitations is expected to arrive around 2027. Smartphone brands are currently completing tests for new battery technologies that they aim to introduce into their supply chains by that year. Chinese manufacturers appear to be more prepared in this area. The main challenge is safely fitting higher battery capacity into thin smartphone designs.

Compared with traditional graphite anodes, silicon-carbon structures can store significantly more lithium ions. This makes it possible to substantially increase battery capacity without increasing device thickness, placing the technology at the center of industry attention.

According to recent leaks, Samsung SDI is testing dual-cell battery prototypes exceeding 5,200 mAh for the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup. A leaked internal test report also suggested that cells with capacities of 12,000 mAh, 18,000 mAh and even 20,000 mAh have been tested, although such figures are unlikely to appear in final consumer devices.

Each brand pursues different strategy

The landscape appears more mature among Chinese competitors. The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 7,300 mAh battery, and thin smartphones approaching the 10,000 mAh threshold are increasingly being discussed in the industry.

Chinese manufacturers first introduced this technology in a consumer device with the Honor Magic5 Pro in 2023, and no major safety issues have been reported since.

Samsung Electronics, however, is taking a different path. Company executives stress that they are following an extremely cautious development process, shaped by lessons learned from past incidents such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery explosions. As a result, strict internal tests are being applied to ensure safety, durability and long-term stability, including checks for swelling, life span and charging-cycle reliability.

Earliest launch expected in 2027

Samsung is reportedly planning to test silicon-carbon battery technology first in a narrower product segment. A model such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could serve as the first testing ground for the technology.

The major leap is expected to arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S27, which analysts expect to be introduced in early 2027.

Ultimately, this competition is not simply a race over battery capacity numbers. Once the balance between safety, longevity and mass production is solved, both smartphone charging habits and the concept of ultra-thin device design could change fundamentally.

Digital agents transform workplace tasks from data to decision

Istanbul-based artificial intelligence company Dataroid has introduced AI Agent D, a new platform designed to transform corporate teams' data analysis and customer engagement processes.

The system reduces reporting and analysis cycles that typically take hours to just minutes, while keeping human approval at the center of the process, ensuring both speed and security.

Digital teams deal with enormous volumes of data every day. Understanding user behavior, tracking key performance indicators (KPIs), and translating insights into actions often require manual processes, multiple tools and lengthy analysis cycles.

These delays can cause companies to miss market opportunities or identify problems too late.

Conversing with data

The core innovation of AI Agent D lies in bringing analytics into a chat-based interface. Team members can ask questions in natural language and instantly receive data visualizations, user behavior analyses and segment comparisons.

Technical expertise or deep knowledge of business intelligence tools is no longer required.

The core innovation of AI Agent D lies in bringing analytics into a chat-based interface. (Courtesy of Dataroid)

The system does more than generate insights. It also sends real-time alerts aligned with a company's KPIs, proactively flags issues affecting user experience and highlights emerging opportunities. This allows teams to shift from reactive workflows to a more predictive and proactive operating model.

Human oversight remains essential

AI Agent D can automatically perform tasks ranging from drafting marketing campaigns and creating push-notification texts to generating multilingual content and setting up analytics dashboards. However, none of these actions can be implemented without approval from an authorized person.

The platform is built on the model context protocol (MCP) architecture, operating with clearly defined permission boundaries. This design addresses corporate security and regulatory requirements, providing critical assurance for highly regulated industries such as banking, finance and telecommunications.

Elif Parlak, Dataroid co-founder and chief revenue officer (CRO), said building trust is the first step to eliminating assumptions.

"We built AI Agent D on enterprise-level principles of security, transparency and privacy. Thus, the teams can move confidently from data to decision," Parlak noted.

Can Elmas, Dataroid co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), highlighted the technical dimension, saying that agentic artificial intelligence creates real value only when it can operate securely within critical business processes.

Kids mode on smartphones: Safe step into digital world

The "Kids Mode for All Screens" feature of Uppy, developed through a collaboration between Türk Telekom and Düşyeri, aims to turn digital technology into an opportunity for children. The application goes beyond being just a protective filter; it offers a comprehensive ecosystem that supports children's cognitive development, raises parental awareness and contributes to education.

Smartphones, tablets and smart TVs have become an integral part of children's play environments. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), children aged 2-5 spend an average of one to three hours a day in front of screens.

Recognizing that this reality is unavoidable, Türk Telekom has chosen to manage the issue rather than eliminate it, offering the Uppy application to its users. The feature known as "Kids Mode for All Screens" aims to ensure that children engage with the digital world in a safe and productive way.

Not unlimited, but right content

One of the biggest shortcomings of traditional parental control systems is that they either completely restrict content or filter it only for inappropriate material. Child development experts emphasize that quality, not quantity, is the key factor.

The Uppy includes more than 130 mobile games, over 260 books and more than 35,000 expert-approved videos. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Uppy's Kids Mode directly addresses this need. The platform includes more than 130 mobile games, over 260 books, and more than 35,000 expert-approved videos, all specially prepared by Turkish scientists and engineers.

This approach replaces the endless stream of distracting content with purposeful and developmentally appropriate material. Parents can shift their focus from asking what their children are watching to asking what they are learning.

Transparency for parents: New way to understand child

One of Uppy's most notable features is its ability to make children's interests visible through advanced measurement and evaluation models.

The application provides parents with detailed reports showing how much time children spend on specific types of content, which games they prefer and which skills appear to be developing more strongly.

In today's fast-paced work environment, where many parents struggle to find enough time to closely observe their children's daily routines, such data can provide valuable insight into their development. Discovering at an early age whether a child shows a stronger interest in music, mathematics or language learning can help guide them toward the most suitable educational paths.