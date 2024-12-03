In a landmark collaboration, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Red Hat, one of the world's leading providers of open-source solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at modernizing business processes for entrepreneurs and corporations.

The alliance promises faster, more efficient transitions, artificial intelligence-powered innovation, better scalability, and management and cost-effective solutions.

The expanded collaboration between Red Hat and AWS offers significant advantages to entrepreneurs and corporations, promising transformative impacts in hybrid cloud, virtualization and AI domains.

Today, many organizations face uncertainties and rising costs in their virtualization infrastructure. This partnership simplifies hybrid cloud management, allowing businesses to transfer and manage virtual machine (VM) workloads more cost-effectively.

For instance, a financial technology startup, or fintech, could leverage AWS infrastructure to rapidly scale its financial services. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization facilitates the migration of the startup's virtualized workloads to AWS, enhancing performance and cost efficiency.

Accelerating AI applications

Red Hat OpenShift AI and RHEL AI solutions enable organizations to develop AI models faster and more scalably. NVIDIA accelerators and other AI optimizations support high-performance AI projects.

For example, a health tech startup can use Red Hat OpenShift AI on AWS for big data analytics and image processing, training AI models faster to provide innovative solutions in clinical research. The ability to run virtualization and containerized workloads side by side on the same infrastructure offers businesses greater flexibility and compatibility. This is a critical advantage for organizations looking to modernize their existing applications.

A case in point is an e-commerce company that can modernize its existing VM workloads with OpenShift Virtualization during peak shopping periods, while simultaneously deploying containerized applications like new AI-powered recommendation engines.

Reducing transition times

The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform facilitates automation in large-scale transitions, minimizing business disruptions and enhancing operational efficiency.

For example, a logistics company can accelerate its digital transformation process using Red Hat OpenShift on AWS. Thanks to the Ansible Automation Platform, the transition time from data center to cloud can be halved. The collaboration between Red Hat and AWS, combined with NVIDIA NIM and AI accelerators, offers a secure and rapid deployment of AI workloads. A media and entertainment company could run AI models on OpenShift AI for video analytics and content recommendations, improving user experience while reducing operational costs.

The unified solutions offered by Red Hat and AWS allow both small startups and large enterprises to make the most of their digital transformation and AI investments.

Vispera's 2025 vision: Technological innovation and efficiency

Vispera, a pioneer in developing technologies for the retail sector, is poised to strengthen its market position in 2025 by enhancing its growth strategy and investing more in artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

The Turkish software company, known for its AI-based image recognition technologies, has witnessed consistent growth each year. It is celebrating 2024 as a year filled with successful global collaborations, AI-driven innovations and efficiency-focused projects. Looking ahead to 2025, the company aims to bolster its growth strategy further and expand its investments in AI and AR technologies.

Vispera, providing AI-based visual recognition solutions in over 60 countries, solidified its global presence in 2024 through extensive partnerships. These included a comprehensive collaboration with Colgate in 25 countries and projects spanning nine countries in Western Europe with Carlsberg.

Plans to initiate projects with Chobani in the U.S., FEMSA – Coca-Cola’s largest bottler in Mexico, Heineken globally, and Cencosud – Latin America's third-largest retail chain and Chile’s largest – illustrate Vispera’s shift from pilot projects to large-scale implementations.

This success led to Vispera’s inclusion in Türkiye’s e-Turquality program, aimed at enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness, which is expected to accelerate international growth in 2025.

Innovative technologies making difference

Aytül Erçil, co-CEO of Vispera, says 2024 was a year of significant strides in global growth and innovation for Vispera.

“Our projects with international brands like Colgate and Carlsberg, and the pilot projects we are set to commence in America and Mexico, demonstrate that our solution-oriented approaches are gaining global recognition. We aim to continuously develop our AI and AR-based technologies to increase the added value we provide to our customers,” Erçil noted.

“Being part of Türkiye’s e-Turquality program offers a crucial opportunity for Vispera to strengthen its position in global markets. We plan to start 2025 strongly and continue developing game-changing technologies in our sector.”

Rising in artificial intelligence

Vispera’s AI solutions are highly preferred in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. In 2024, a pilot project with a retail company in Chile showed a 5.6% increase in revenue, with some products experiencing growth exceeding 10% thanks to Vispera's AI-based solutions.

These promising results suggest that Vispera’s growth in the retail sector will accelerate further in 2025.

With an investment from the Türkiye Development Fund in 2024, Vispera has strengthened its financial structure and continues to seek additional investments. However, the company approaches these investment processes cautiously due to global economic conditions.

Vispera made significant advancements in on-device solutions and AR-supported video recognition technologies in 2024, aiming to speed up data collection and analysis processes and provide more efficient and faster solutions to customers. These technological developments are expected to offer a substantial competitive advantage to the sector in 2025.

Türk Telekom offers inclusive theater experience at AKM

In a heartfelt initiative to mark Dec. 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Türk Telekom, renowned for its inclusive tech projects, offered an accessible theater experience for individuals with visual and hearing impairments.

Committed to creating an accessible life for everyone, Türk Telekom launched the "Accessible Theater" project at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), which it supports as the main sponsor. The project, in collaboration with the Istanbul State Theater under the Directorate General of State Theaters, provided a groundbreaking artistic experience for visually and hearing-impaired art lovers through live description, stage tours and captioning applications.

Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom, emphasized the importance of this initiative in his statement on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“As Türk Telekom, with our understanding of ‘Value to Türkiye’ and the goal of accessible living for everyone, we are implementing corporate social responsibility projects. As a pioneer in Türkiye’s digital transformation, we leverage the power of technology to foster goodwill and overcome barriers together,” said Önal.

People with visual and hearing impairments are seen on stage at the Atatürk Cultural Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2024. (DHA Photo)

“At the Atatürk Cultural Center, where we are the main supporter, we have created an accessible living space for visually and hearing-impaired art lovers with our technological expertise. Through the Accessible Theater project, we offer a unique theater experience with live description, stage tours and captioning for visually and hearing-impaired art lovers,” he noted.

“We continued this experience with the play staged on Dec. 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. As Türk Telekom, with our ‘Value to Türkiye’ philosophy, we will continue to develop projects that transform technology into benefits and remove barriers in art.”

As one of Türkiye’s leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom continues its corporate social responsibility projects, transforming the opportunities provided by technology into benefits.

Among these projects are the country’s first telephone-based audiobook service, "Telefon Kütüphanesi"; the "Günışığı" project, which helps visually impaired children improve their sight through early intervention training; and the "Sesli Adımlar" navigation app for visually and hearing-impaired art lovers.

Türk Telekom continues to expand its expertise in technology to the cultural and artistic field, ensuring an accessible theater experience for all at the Atatürk Cultural Center.