Outpacing even Google, viral video app TikTok has become the world's most popular website in 2021, according to web security company Cloudflare.

Cloudfare said in a blog post that TikTok had first taken the top spot on Feb. 17, but that was only for a day.

The short-form video platform also took the top slot in March and in May, but it wasn't until Aug. 10 that it claimed the top spot for several days.

Cloudfare said in the post that there were some days when Google was in first place, but it was TikTok that ruled over October and November, including on Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and Black Friday on Nov. 26.

In 2020, TikTok was ranked the seventh most popular domain, showing a significant jump in popularity since last year.

Rounding out the top 10 most popular domains were Meta Platform Inc.'s Facebook, followed by Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp.

TikTok was also the most popular social media domain this year, surpassing Facebook. YouTube, Twitter and Instagram made it to the top five, followed by Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Quora.

Data provided by Cloudflare also found that Netflix and YouTube were the top two streaming sites in 2021, but HBO Max moved ahead of Hulu, majority-owned by Disney, for the fourth spot and Paramount eighth, after having been released in March 2021.